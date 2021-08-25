Don’t spread rumours on Kalaignar library: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today asked AIADMK cadres not to spread baseless rumours about the place where Kalaignar library is set to come.

During the discussion on demand for grants in the Assembly, former Minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur Raju alleged that the Kalaignar library will be constructed after demolishing Pennycuick memorial in Madurai.

Responding to this, Stalin said, “This government is ready to make changes if there is any proof for the allegations made by the AIADMK. However, these are all baseless rumours. This topic is being discussed outside the Assembly and I do not want such false claims in the House, which is why I am giving this explanation.”

On Karunanidhi’s birth Anniversary recently, Stalin announced that a library, spread across 2 lakh square feet, will be constructed in Madurai at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

John Pennycuick is a revered figure in southern Tamilnadu, especially in Madurai and Theni, as he played a pivotal role in the construction of the Mullaperiyar Dam, which is the lifeline of thousands of farmers in the region.