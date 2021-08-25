Increase in urinary frequency may be Covid symptom: Expert

Chennai: “We found a potentially dangerous overlap of classical urinary symptoms and Covid-19. After a patient was primarily triaged as an urosepsis case and then subsequently diagnosed with Covid, we focused on an increase in urinary frequency as a symptom,” said Dr Kabilan Saminathan, head and consultant, urology, Dr Mehta’s Hospital.

“We have identified many patients as Covid with symptoms of fever and increased urinary frequency in OPD. Increased Urinary frequency may be secondary to viral cystitis due to underlying Covid disease. We propose consideration of urinary frequency as an to-suspect symptom in patients to increase awareness during the current pandemic to prevent fatal implications of misinterpreting urological symptoms,” he added.

German researchers identified higher urinary frequency as an additional symptom of Covid infection independent of acute renal injury or urinary tract infection in a small series of hospitalised patients, he said.