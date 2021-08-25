India makes e-Visa must for Afghan nationals

Chennai: The Union government has said all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on an e-Visa owing to the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

The government said that the introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa has streamlined the application process, thus it has been decided to make the e-Visa mandatory for all Afghan nationals coming to India.

“Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc visa’, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa,” the Ministry said in a statement.

In view of some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the Home Ministry announced that previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect.