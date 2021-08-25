New launches by Colgate-Palmolive, Indus Vally Bio Organic; Suumaya acquires payAgri

Chennai: Colgate-Palmolive has announced the launch of India’s first recyclable toothpaste tubes and Indus Valley Bio Organic has come up with twenty-six DIY combo Kits that are organic with a price range from Rs 250 to Rs 400.

India’s first recyclable toothpaste tubes launched

Colgate-Palmolive has announced the launch of India’s first recyclable toothpaste tubes. This pioneering technology is being rolled out on Colgate’s Active Salt and Vedshakti variants first, with other brands in its portfolio to follow.

“Colgate-Palmolive is the first oral care brand to launch such an initiative at scale. Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a stepping stone in its journey to achieve 100 per cent recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India,” it said.

Bio-organic DIY product line

Indus Valley Bio Organic has launched twenty-six DIY combo Kits that are organic with a price range from Rs 250 to Rs 400.

The launch, according to the company, is a step forward in its ongoing mission of ‘Making beauty safe and chemical-free’, by rolling out an economical, DIY product line for customers.

Shyam Arya, CEO and founder, said, “we have launched these DIY kits, which can start that repair action right away.”

Suumaya acquires 51% stake in payAgri

Suumaya Industries Ltd has announced acquiring majority of 51 per cent stake in payAgri Innovations Pvt Ltd, a tech driven agri and food business company.

The company said it is building a holistic agri business model to explore multiple avenues. payAgri’s ‘Seed 2 fork’ phygital business model, with a strong farm-gate supply chain expertise and holistic selling capabilities, thrives to create better livelihood for farmers and good value for consumers, it added.

IEX Green Market ‘achieves milestones’

IEX Green Market marked its first anniversary recently. It announced that its green term-ahead market has cumulatively traded 2744 MU of renewable energy in its first year comprising 1267 MU volume in the solar segment and 1477 MU in the non-solar segment.

The market discovered Rs 3.75 per unit as the average price in first year with average solar price at Rs 3.48 per unit and average non solar price at Rs 4.06 per unit, it added.