NHRC to hear petition on Vivek’s death

Chennai: Comedian Vivek passed away in April, a day after he received first dose of Covid vaccine. Though a few blamed the first shot of the jab as reason, the health officials denied the same.

Meanwhile a petition has been filed with NHRC by a social worker Saravanan from Villupuram. He stated in his petition that Vivek died after vaccine shot. It needs to be thoroughly investigated, he added.

Sources say that NHRC has accepted the petition and expected to issue summons to health department officials.