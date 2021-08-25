No tsunami warning for Chennai

Chennai: After mild tremors were felt in some parts of Chennai city after the earthquake with moderate intensity hit Bay of Bengal, there were fears of tsunami. However, officials have turned them down.

People in several areas, including Besant Nagar, Porur, Nungambakkam, T Nagar and Pattabiram felt the tremors. However, no damages to property has been reported so far.

According to Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran the seismology division of the Meteorological department recorded the data.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 320 km northeast of Chennai and 296 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

No tsunami warning has been issued by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, he said.