Sexual harassment case: Chargesheet against coach

Chennai: Close to three months after athletic coach Nagarajan was arrested charges of sexually assaulting his trainees, the police have filed a chargesheet against him.

The chargesheet by Flower Bazaar police has the statements of victims from various periods of his career. It runs for more than 250 pages.

In May this year, the city police arrested Nagarajan. He was booked by All Women Police, Flower Bazaar, under five Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) following a complaint from a 19-year-old girl whom he allegedly harassed sexually.

Following the registration of the complaint, he swallowed sleeping pills and was admitted ti the Government Royapettah Hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to a court for remand.