Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today greeted DMDK president Vijayakanth on the latter’s birthday.

In a tweet in Tamil, Stalin said, “On the birthday of DMDK founder and a hero loved by Tamil people Captain Vijayakanth, I wish him a long and healthy life.”

Stalin also posted a file photo of him with Vijayakanth and his family members. Various other leaders also greeted Vijayakanth on his birthday today, while his party members organised events across the State.