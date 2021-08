Arya has unveiled the promo of ‘Survivor’, a reality show on Zee Tamil.

The promo also showcased the contestants and gave fans a glimpse of the show’s format.

The show will be aired from 12 September onwards daily at 9.30 pm.

Actors Nandha, Vikranth and Umapathi Ramaiah, actresses Vijayalakshmi, Srusti Dange and Gayathri Reddy and stunt choreographer Besant Ravi will be seen on the show in addition to video jockey and YouTube personality VJ Parvathy.