Tamannaah’s Seetimaarr to release in theatres on 3 Sept

After a long wait, Seetimaarr is finally set to release in theatres in September.

On Tuesday, August 24, the makers revealed that they have locked in on September 3 as the new release date. Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr revolves around Kabaddi coaches. Apart from Gopichand and Tamannaah, the film stars Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Sharing the happy news, the makers wrote, Mark the date and lock it! We are Loading on Sept 3rd, Only in theatres.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr has been in the making for the past one year. Though the makers were ready to release the film on April 2, it had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamannaah will essay the role of Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy in the film. This is the second time Gopichand and Sampath Nandi are coming together after Goutham Nanda. Seetimaarr’s music is composed by Mani Sharma and the film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi.