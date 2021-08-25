TN to give kerosene, toor dal at subsidised rates

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today announced that toor dal and kerosene will be given at subsidised price in ration shops till December.

Speaking during the discussion on demand for grants for the Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control department, Minister R Sakkarapani said that a G.O. on this regard will be issued soon.

He further said that all ration card holders will get one kg toor Dhal and one litre kerosene under this scheme. He further said that so far 3,38,512 new ration cards have been issued from May.

The Minister also said that measures are being taken to open special shops in regions where people are not able to access the ration shops easily.

He added that measures will be taken to construct buildings for ration shops in a gradual manner in the next three years.

The first revised budget of the newly formed DMK government for the financial year 2021-2022 was presented by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on 13 August. Following this a separate Agriculture Budget was presented in the Assembly on 14 August by Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam.

From 23 August, the debate on the demand for grants for all government departments has commenced. Bills expected to be tabled in the House will be taken up for consideration and are likely to be passed on the last day of the session. Discussion on demand for grants for Cooperative department was also taken up in the Assembly today.