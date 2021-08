Director Venkat Prabhu has now taken his passion for cinema a step further by launching a new OTT platform BlackTicketCinemas.com.

A brand of Hangover Media Technologies Pvt Ltd, it is available at www.blackticketcinemas.com and also at Google play store.

The launch will be marked by the overseas release of the movie ‘Kasadathabara’.

BTC has the advanced Geo-Lock feature which can make content accessible to specific locations alone, a statement said.