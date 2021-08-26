Aryan Shyam to play Lord Venkatachalapathy

Chennai: Brahmanda Nayakan is a bilingual movie in Tamilvand Telugu on the history of Tirupathi and Lord Balaji. It is a movie on Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy of how Srinivasa Perumal becomes Lord Venkatachalapathy.

The movie is Directed by Mrs. Gnanam Balasubramaniam (Bombay Gnanam), who has done numerous dramas on great saints of India like Shirdi Sai Baba, Ramana Maharishi, Ramakrishna Parahamasa, Bhodendra and now a Feature Film “Brahmanda Nayagan” on Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy. Cinematography is by S. Anand Babu, Music by Divakar Subramaniam, Creative Head Mohan Babu.

The lead is played by Aryan Shyam who is acting as Srinivasan, Vedavan, Tirupathi Balaji and Mahavishnu. Goddess Mahalakshmi is played by Aditi and Goddess Padmavathi is played by Sandhya Shree. The crew wrapped up shooting recently.

Aryan Shyam is also playing the hero in Andha Naal presented by AVM Productions which is also expected to release shortly.

Aryan Shyam is the great grandson of the Founder of the Indian Bank late V Krishnaswamy who took the responsibility of entirely funding Swamy Vivekananda’s famous trip to Chicago, where the latter introduced Hinduism to America.