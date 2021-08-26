Meera Mithun arrested in another case

Chennai: Actress Meera Mithun, who is in jail for her casteist remarks, has been arrested in another case.

She was booked under various sections for her derogatory remarks on one Michael Raj. She was produced before a Judge in a city court and remanded to custody.

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Meera week ago after a video of her making derogatory remarks against the scheduled castes claiming that they should be kept away from the movie industry went viral.

Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST Act among other sections of IPC and her Twitter account was suspended recently.