Sidhika sizzles

Chennai: Actress Sidhika Shamra stuns everyone with her blue and red gown. She has also worked with veterans like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Sonu Sood.

Recently, Sidhika Sharma has shared her pictures in red and blue outfits that match with her personality which depict love and elegance. The actress looks classy in her blue shiny silk dress and making the audience falling in love with her. Fans showered their love and admiration for the actress as the colour of her dress matched with her calm and elegant nature.

Sidhika Sharma represented the colour of love, red in her next outfit and looked simply stunning in her dress. Sidhika Sharma donned her outfit perfectly and the dress highlighted her amazing body.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor. Sidhika Sharma is all set to kickstart her career with the Punjabi film, ‘Fuffadji’ alongside Jassie Gill and will be seen on-screen in Bollywood, details of which she will disclose soon.