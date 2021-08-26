Talibans didn’t stand by their word: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The all-party meeting, called by the Centre to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, began today morning.

Leaders of several political parties attended the meeting, which came at a time when India is evacuating its citizens from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Speaking at the meet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is trying to evacuate as many as possible.

Jaishankar said that the crisis in Afghanistan is ‘extremely critical’. ‘Thirty-five people have been brought back today,’ the Foreign Minister said.

Jaishankar asserted that the Taliban ‘has not kept its word given in Doha’ while finalising on the peace treaty.

The key meet was held after the Central government asked Jaishankar to brief the floor leaders of all the political parties after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last week.

India has been in touch with several leading powers over the situation in Afghanistan. The country began its evacuation mission on 16 August and it has already brought back over 800 people, including several Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.