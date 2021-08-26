Tamilisai creates history in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry: For the first time in the history of Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today addressed the Assembly in Tamil when it convened for the Budget session.

The session commenced with the customary address of Lieutenant Governor (additional charge) Tamilisai, who is also the Governor of Telangana.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who holds the portfolio of finance, will present the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

The government has submitted a draft annual plan of Rs 10,100 crore for the present fiscal year to the Union government.

Tamilisai said the Centre had given approval for the Puducherry budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 and added that it would have a bigger allocation of funds than ever before.

During her recent meetings in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had assured her that a host of development projects would be rolled out for the Union Territory.