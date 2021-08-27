Kodanadu murder case: Madras HC gives nod to further probe

Chennai: The Madras High Court today refused to stall further investigations into the Kodanadu estate murder and robbery case.

While dismissing a plea moved by prosecution witness N Ravi seeking to restrain the state police from commencing further investigations in the case, Justice M Nirmal Kumar said that further investigations could be done at any point of the trial.

The petitioner said that the police had commenced further investigations in the case even without the prior approval of the magistrate concerned.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that such prior approval is a must to commence further investigations,” he said.

It may be recalled that KV Sayan, the prime accused in the Kodanadu dacoity and murder case was quizzed by police in the Nilgiris recently.

The fresh inquiry has meanwhile strengthened speculations that police may look to unravel the mystery, if there were any strong political connections in the case.