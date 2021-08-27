Mumbai Diaries 26/11 trailer launched

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming fictional medical drama set against the backdrop of 26/11 attacks – ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’.

‘It is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama that is set against the terrifying, unforgettable night that, on one hand ravaged the city, but on the other hand also united its people and strengthened their resolve to stand resolutely against any adversity,’ a statement said.

The series is an account of events that unfold in a government hospital and explore the challenges faced by the medical staff at

the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai while dealing with a monumental crisis, it added.

The series will be launched on 9 September.