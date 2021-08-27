Rajasthan CM suffers from post-Covid health issues

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur today. The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

“Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I’m getting it done at SMS Hospital.I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes r with me,” he tweeted.

Gehlot was accompanied to the hospital by health minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other officials from his office. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for Covid-19 in April this year.