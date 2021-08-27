Stalin reaches out to Sri Lankan refugees, releases Rs 317.40 cr

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced that Rs 317.40 crore will be allocated by the Tamilnadu government for the betterment of life of those living in the Sri Lankan refugee camps.

Stalin made the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly today. “Out of the 317.40 crore, 261.54 crore will be alloted for construction of houses and other infrastructure development, Rs 12.25 crore will be alloted for education and employment, and 43.61 lakh for the welfare of those living in the camps,” he said.

He also said that LPG connections will be given to families residing in the camp. Apart from this Stalin also announced an increase in scholarship of students studying from the camps.

“On an average as many as 750 students get educated from the camps. It is learnt that the scholarships given to the students are not sufficient. Following this the scholarship of polytechnic students has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000, arts and science students from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000, undergraduate engineering students from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000,” he said.

Stalin also said that Rs 30 crore will be allotted for the improvement of drinking water facilities in the camps.

He added that to provide employment opportunities, Rs 10 crore will be allocated for the skill development of 5,000 youngsters residing in the camp.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 1.25 lakh will be given as loan to the 300 self help groups in the camps.

“Last year 321 self help groups were given Rs 50,000, they will be given additional Rs 75,000. The government will allot Rs 6.16 crore during this financial year.”