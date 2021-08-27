TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit given addl charge of Punjab

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was today given additional charge as the Governor of Punjab.

A communque from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, ‘The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab, until regular arrangements are made.’

It added: ‘The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab.’