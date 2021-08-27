TN releases SOP for schools reopening

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has released the standard operating procedure for the reopening of schools for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 on 1 September.

The School education department has said that the schools can function for six days.”Only 20 students should be permitted in one class. If there are not enough classrooms, students should be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on different weekdays. Students can choose to attend online classes after getting the permission of their parents,” the release said.

The release further said teachers and staff should get vaccinated. “Social distancing should be followed in seating arrangements. Students, staff and teachers should wear masks at all times. Benches, tables and school premises should be sanitised on a regular basis. Hand sanitisers should be kept in all classrooms,” the release said.