Ahead of schools reopening, special jab camps in TN

Chennai: Ahead of school reopening on 1 September, Tamilnadu has started special vaccination camps for teaching and non-teaching staff and their family members across the State.

Acording to Health Minister M Subramanian, “these camps will ensure vaccination is expedited for all school staff and their families. By 1 September, when schools are scheduled to reopen, health and education departments must verify if all staff are vaccinated.”

On Friday, Tamilnadu government released the standard operating procedure for the reopening of schools for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 on 1 September.

The School education department has said that the schools can function for six days. “Only 20 students should be permitted in one class. If there are not enough classrooms, students should be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on different weekdays. Students can choose to attend online classes after getting the permission of their parents,” the release said.

The release further said teachers and staff should get vaccinated.