AIADMK leader urges Stalin to speed up probe into Jaya death

Chennai: Former MP and AIADMK leader V Maithreyan has demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to take legal steps that would complete the pending enquiry into the alleged mysterious death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In a social media post in Tamil, Maitreyan wrote about how the Arumugasamy Commission which was constituted in 2017 is yet to finish its probe. After the commission completed nearly 90 per cent of the investigation, a stay was obtained by the Apollo Hospital through the Supreme Court against the commission, Maitreyan said.

“In 2017, as AIADMK MP I submitted a petition to the former President Pranab Mukherjee, but till now there is no clarity on this issue. It has been more than four years since the demise of the AIADMK leader and the controversy needs to be put to rest through a finding,” he said.

Maitreyan pointed out that the DMK had stated in its election manifesto that legal action would be taken against those who erred in conducting a proper inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death.

Any AIADMK cadre would like to hear that there is no mystery in the death of our leader Jayalalithaa and whatever be the outcome, the case should come to an end and should not prolong wasting public money, he added.