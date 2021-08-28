Amid rising cases, Kerala brings back lockdown

Chennai: With the State witnessing a rapid surge in post-Onam reporting of Covid cases, Kerala government has decided to strictly enforce lockdown on Sundays.

The government has decided to impose triple lockdown like restrictions on Sundays. Only emergency travel with passes will be allowed. Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to open.

This is the second time since 20 May, the peak of the second wave, that the State recorded over 30,000 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Given the surge in the cases, the State government decided to bring back Sunday lockdown, which was done away with in the last two weeks because of the Independence Day and Onam celebrations.

State Health Minister Veena George put the blame on home isolation and recently said that a majority of the people are getting infected from their family members as infected people are not following containment rules properly in home isolation.

The government was against bringing any more restrictions as there has been widespread resentment over shutting down the shops and establishments.