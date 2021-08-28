India administers over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses in a single day

Chennai/New Delhi: In what is proving to be a ‘Super August’, India hit the one crore mark on Friday logging its highest ever daily vaccination figure. The figure stood at 1,00,64,032 doses as of 10 pm. Uttar Pradesh led the way by inoculating over 29 lakh beneficiaries in a single day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the people for making the immunisation exercise a success.

“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” he tweeted.

Now almost 37 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion population is covered with at least one dose, whereas 10 per cent have received both doses. In terms of the 94 crore adult or 18-plus population currently eligible to receive shots, 51 per cent have been covered with at least one dose. Of these, 15 per cent have got both doses.

Over 83 lakh healthcare workers and more than 1.29 crore frontline workers have been fully vaccinated, according to government data. In the age group of 18-44, over 2.45 crore individuals have been fully vaccinated while about 23.72 crore individuals have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Though in comparison to countries like the US and the UK, the numbers of those fully vaccinated are low, India is progressing in terms of shots per 100 population. In recent weeks, the graph has risen sharply to 43/100 population, according to ourworldindata.org.

The pace of vaccination in the country picked up following a policy reversal in June when the centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 and took back control of vaccination from states.

Meanwhile, more than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation.