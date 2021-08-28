Jaish-e-Mohammed planning attacks in India: Report

New Delhi: Around 100 members of banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who were released from Afghan prisons by the Taliban, have joined back and the outfit is planning to carry out fresh attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said, quoting information gathered by security agencies.

Also, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar was in Kandahar in the third week of August after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan to seek their support in fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

Masood Azhar met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of political commission. Masood Azhar sought help from Taliban for JeM operations in the Kashmir Valley.

Indian security agencies have come across JeM-linked social media posts about the outfit chief, Masood Azhar, exhorting the cadres to prepare for attacks in Jammu and Kashmir following the Afghanistan victory.

“At the institutions controlled by the terror outfit, sermons given to the followers last week revolved around the same theme,” a security agency official was quoted as saying.