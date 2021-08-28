No terror attack via sea after 2008, says Rajnath in Chennai

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the country has not witnessed any terror incident via sea route after the Mumbai 2008 attack due to augement of the security capabilities.

In his address after commissioning the ICG Ship Vigraha here, he said The journey of growth of India Coast Guard, which began with a modest 5-7 small boats, has today grown to over 20,000 active personnel, over 150 vessels and a fleet of over 65 aircrafts.

Since its inception, in the last 40-45 years, the Indian Coast Guard has made its mark at the international level by playing a leading role in coastal security as well as in maritime crises, and disasters.

“Be it the protection of our fishing community living in our coastal areas, extending assistance to Department of Customs or other similar authorities, protection of our islands and terminals, or scientific data collection and support, you have served the nation, in many ways,” he said.

With the world changing very rapidly and economic, political and trade relations between countries constantly fluctuating, nothing could be said about the next news coming from another country, Rajnath Singh said.

He said changes happening around the world often becomes a matter of concern for India, which as a Nation, should keep its guards high during these times of uncertainties and upheavels around the world.

“Obviously, our country can not remain untouched by these developments. This applies all the more to a country live ours, being a country whose interests are directly linked to the Indian Ocean,” Rajnath said.

He said the Indian Ocean region, with more than two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments taking place, one-third of bulk cargo and more than half of container traffic, serves as a key route in achieving the world’s own interests.

However, these challenging times also give us an opportunity, of which we should take an advantage, he said.