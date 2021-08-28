‘Over 80% Covid patients in TN hit by Delta variant’

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said that more than 80 per cent Covid-19 patients in Tamilnadu are affected by the Delta variant. He also said that the cases are fluctuating in 17 districts.

“Special attention is being given to these 17 districts. Genome Lab to find out the Covid variant has been set up in Tamilnadu and it will soon start to function,” he said.

Radhakrishnan added that 11 new medical colleges are ready for inauguration and will be opened after getting approval from the Union government. He also requested people not to panic about the delta variant.