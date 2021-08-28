Russia adds 19,509 Covid cases in a day

Moscow: Russia registered 19,509 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,844,049, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 180,041, and the number of recoveries increased by 19,217 to 6,112,035, Xinhua news agency reported. During the same period, Moscow reported 1,509 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,562,010.

According to media reports, more than 35.8 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far. Meanwhile, another 38,046 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,666,399, according to official figures released on Friday.

The country also reported another 100 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,243. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the latest figures showed that infections were higher in the week leading up to August 20 than in the corresponding week of the second wave.

Around one in 70 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to August 20, up from one in 80 in the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Cooler autumn weather, leading to increased indoor social mixing, is likely to drive further increases in the coming weeks. The end of summer holidays and return of people to work and education, without clear guidance on physical measures to avoid transmission such as mask wearing or social distancing, is also likely to push up infection rates, said Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in University of Reading.