TN Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s farm laws

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today moved a resolution against the Union government’s three farm laws, which was adopted by the State Assembly.

Proposing the resolution in the Assembly today, Stalin said this will be a historic day in TN Assembly and for farmers across the State.

“Farmers are against the farm laws as they feel that they will affect agriculture. Nationwide protests are also being held against the bills. Farmers have been fighting against these bills for a long time. We are duty bound to oppose these laws as they are against federalism,” he said.

He also said that the Union government enacted the laws against the federal principles without consulting the States. “These legislations also snatched away the powers of the State governments,” he said.

The resolution urged the three laws- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act,2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- be repealed.

Stalin also announced that cases filed against those who protested against the farm bills will be cancelled.

Earlier, AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout in protest of the resolution against the bills. However AIADMK’ alliance party PMK welcomed the resolution.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam said petitions against the farm laws were pending before the Supreme Court.

“The government has taken this decision in a haste. They should have convened an all party meeting to get views on the issue,” he added.