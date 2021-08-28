Various attractions added at India-Pakistan border

Chennai: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Tourism Department is developing Border tourism under Seema Darshan project at zero point of international border at Nadabet. With this approach, people of the nation are getting an opportunity to know the border and enjoy the experience of border tourism, an official release said.

With this innovative experiment of giving the citizens a real experience to see the life style of the BSF Jawans who are constantly safeguarding the Mother land; tourism in Gujarat has gained momentum. Tourists are coming in the State in big number to see the lifestyle, duties and patriotism of these army men, it added.

Besides, they are getting an opportunity to witness the thrilling work of protecting and defending the border of the country.

Considering the big number of the tourists coming in Gujarat, various attractions have been added at Nadabet by the tourism department like Pared Ground, Exhibition Centre, Auditorium, Lighting, Solar Trees, Selfie Points.

Kids and Gaming Zone is also constructed for the entertainment of children.