Amazon introduces upgraded Echo show

Chennai: Amazon has introduced the new Echo Show 8 (‘second gen’), an upgrade of its best-selling Echo Show.

According to a press note, the new show has an eight inch HD screen with adaptive color for a better display experience; an improved 13-megapixel camera and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound.

“Simply ask for your favorite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, or ask Alexa to play your favorite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana,” it added.