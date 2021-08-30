Mother arrested for torturing baby after video goes viral

Chennai: The Sathyamangalam police have arrested a 22-year-old woman on charges of beating her two-year-old son and filming the act on her mobile. She was subjected to medical test at a government hospital in Villupuram today.

After the video went viral on social media, a special police team was formed to nab the woman, hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Vadivazhagan had married four years ago and the couple was staying at Mottur village in Villupuram district. They had two children.

However, Vadivazhagan and Thulasi had constant arguments, which eventually forced Vadivazhagan to leave Thulasi with her parents in Andhra Pradesh.

In the video that went viral, Thulasi was seen brutally thrashing her son, Pradeep, and repeatedly punching him on his face. Those who watched the visuals were left shocked and demanded action against her.

The police have filed a case and arrested Thulasi on Sunday evening. Further inquiry is going on.