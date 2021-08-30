Rain alert issued, fishermen asked to stay out of sea

Chennai: Regional Meteorological Centre has said that the next two days will be cloudy in Chennai with slight chances of rain.

The Met department has said that maximum temperature in the city will be 34 degree and minimum will be 25 degrees.

“There will be mild rains in and around Nilgiris today. On 31 August North Coastal regions including Puducherry and Karaikkal will receive rains. There will be slight rains in coastal areas on 1 September. Interior regions in Tamilnadu will receive rains accompanied with thunder on 2 and 3 September. Regions in and around Puducherry will also receive rains on these days,” the Met department said.

The department also said that winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph in the Arabian sea on 30 and 31 August and advised fishermen not to venutre in to sea on these days.