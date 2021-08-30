Rs 5 cr seized from 2 cars in Karaikudi

Chennai: Tamilnadu police today seized Rs five crore that was being transported from Salem to Karaikudi.

Sources said that crime branch police had got a tip off that huge money was being carried in two cars following which checking was carried out at NGO Colony Road in Karaikudi.

“During the inspection two cars containing Rs five crore currency notes in bundles were seized. People in the car claimed that they were taking the cash from Salem to buy land in Karaikudi. However police have remanded those in the car based on suspicion. The amount was also seized and further investigation is being carried out,” sources added. The Income Tax department has also been informed about the incident.

Rajkumar(43), Kamaraj (40), Kumar (46), Surya Kishore (51), Manikandan (48) were the passengers in the car. DSP Vinoji along with Income Tax official Maheshwari are carrying out the investigation.