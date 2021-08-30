Singapore: Over 80% get full vaccination

Singapore: Singapore has managed to vaccinate a majority of its 5.7 million people against Covid-19, the Health Minister said. Thus the country has become the world’s most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs.

Authorities have said they will further ease Covid-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone.

Meanwhile, Sudan has received a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a donation from France, the health ministry and UNICEF said.

The vaccines were delivered with UNICEF’s support through the COVAX facility, they said in separate statements on Friday.

In March, Sudan received an initial 820,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March through COVAX and UNICEF. It also received 606,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines as a donation from the United States earlier in August. China also had donated quantities of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 800,000 people in Sudan including health workers have been vaccinated since March 2021 with the first COVAX shipment and other donations, UNICEF said on Friday. Most have taken only one dose, and the new shipment will contribute to an increase in the number of people who are fully vaccinated, it added.