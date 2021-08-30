TN government fresh guidelines ahead of festival season

Tamilnadu government has released a fresh set of guidelines to be followed during the upcoming festival season till 15 September.

A press release on this regard said that the decision has been taken after Kerala is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases due to the relaxations during Onam.

‘The existing ban of religious processions will continue. Permission will not be granted to keep Vinayagar statues in public places. People are requested to celebrate the festival at their homes. People can keep statues in their houses and individuals can take them to disperse in nearby waterbodies,’ the release said.

It further said that permission will not be granted to disperse Vinayagar statues in beaches especially from Santhome till Napier bridge.

‘Similarly people cannot carry out processions during Mother Mary annual fest. Public gathering is also prohibited,’ the release added.

It further said that people are requested to wear mask when they go to shops to buy essentials needed for the festival celebrations.