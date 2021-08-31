India’s Singhraj Adana wins bronze in pistol shooting

Tokyo: Indian shooter Singhraj Adana won the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 class at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics today. It’s India’s second shooting Paralympic medal, coming one day after Avani Lekhara’s historic gold in rifle shooting.

This is India’s eighth medal of the Tokyo Paralympics and second bronze. Singhraj Adana shot a score of 216.8 in the final. China’s Chao Yang won gold with a Paralympic record of 237.9 and his compatriot Xing Huang took the silver medal with a score of 237.5.

It was Chao Yang’s second consecutive Paralympic gold. The other Indian in the final Manish Narwal – who had topped qualifying – finished in seventh place. Another Indian shooter Deepender Singh was unable to make the final.

The 39-year-old Singhraj Adana had earlier finished sixth in qualifying. In the SH1 pistol shooting class, the athletes can support the full weight of the pistol themselves.