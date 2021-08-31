Men not allowed to teach girls, says Taliban

Kabul: Kabul: Backtracking from its assurances to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban, who are set to form a new government in the war-ravaged country, have announced a ban on coeducation.

This comes a day after Shaikh Abdulbaqi Haqqani was appointed as the Acting Minister of higher education in Afghanistan. According to a Khaama Press report, Taliban officials in Afghanistan`s western Herat province had last week ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities.

Taliban officials had said that there is no alternative justification for continuing co-education and the practice must be halted. The newly appointed education minister has said that education activities will take place according to Sharia Law.