OPS, AIADMK MLAs held for protesting near Assembly

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs including Deputy Leader of Opposition and the party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam were detained by the police today for staging a protest near Kalaivanar Arangam, where Assembly session was being held, against the merger of Dr J Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University.

A bill to merge Dr J Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University was tabled by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in the Assembly today.

This was opposed by the AIADMK MLAs. They staged a walkout and also staged a road roko outside the Secretariat. Following this they were arrested by the police.

Similarly, former Minister C V Shanmugan staged a Dharna in Villupuram against the merger. He was also detained by the police.

It may be noted that Ponmudi had earlier said that the previous AIADMK government had announced the university without creating necessary infrastructure for it.

AIADMK leaders said that a concerted effort is being made by DMK to scuttle the formation of the J Jayalalithaa University in order to settle political scores.