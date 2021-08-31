Stalin talks tough against gutkha trade

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today issued a warning that strict action will be taken against those who sell banned gutkha near educational institutions.

He was responding to a question raised by PMK legislator G K Mani during the question hour at the Assembly today.

“Ever since the DMK government came to power, strict action has been taken against those who are selling gutkha. So far 10,673 cases have been filed, 11,247 persons have been arrested and 149.43 tonnes of gutkha have been seized. Apart from this 113 cars and 106 two wheelers have been seized,” he said.

Stalin further said that 15 persons have been arrested under the Goondas Act. “As many as 2,458 cases have been filed for selling ganja and other drugs. About 5,793 kilo ganja and other drugs have been seized. Also 3,413 persons have been arrested out of which 81 of them have been booked under goondas act,” Stalin added.

The Chief Minister also said that an amendment will be made in the existing law to ensure that strict action will be taken against those who sell gutkha near educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Stalin also said that the government will not hesitate to encourage police personnel. “Proper rewards will be announced to the cops after holding a consultation meeting,” he added.

It may be noted that this is the first time that a Chief Minister is answering a question raised during the question hour of the Assembly.