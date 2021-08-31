Woman dies after acid attack by hubby

Salem: In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old woman, who suffered severe burns after she was attacked with acid by her husband, died here this morning.

Sources said the woman, Revathi, hailing from Rasipuram in Namakkal district, was living separately with her three children at her mother’s place for the past three months following a family dispute.

Last evening, Revathi and her mother Arrayi came to the Salem Town All Woman Police station for an inquiry on a complaint filed by her against her husband. During the enquiry, Revathi had reportedly told the police that she was no longer interested in living with her husband, Yesudas.

Revathi and her mother were waiting at the Salem Old Bus stand for boarding a bus to Namakkal, when Yesudas threw a can of acid on Revathi.

As she screamed, members of the public rushed her to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital, where doctors said Revathi had suffered more than 70 per cent burns.

Her mother also sustained minor burns on her hand in the acid attack. However, despite best of treatment, Revathi succumbed to burns on Tuesday morning.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested Yesudas from a house at Karur this morning.