Afghan withdrawal: Trump hits out at Joe Biden

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at the current US government and said that never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as by Americans from Afghanistan. Trump’s comments comes as the United States flew its last military flight out of Kabul bringing back all of its armed forces from the country.

Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, said Trump as the longest American war came to an end and as the Taliban regained power in the war-ravaged country which they had lost after the American invasion weeks after the September 9/11 attacks.

In addition to the obvious, all equipment should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost, Trump said.

If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible! he said.