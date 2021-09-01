Fake vaccine scam: ED raids in Kolkata

Kolkata: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in at least 10 locations in and around Kolkata today in connection with the fake Covid vaccine jab racket busted by the Kolkata Police earlier this year.

According to reports, the agency is also looking into the allegations of illegal sale of oxygen cylinders and remdesivir, a medicine used in treating Covid-19 patients. ED officials divided into ten teams to search as many places.

On Monday, the ED raided five establishments linked to Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha member from Washim-Yavatmal Bhavana Gawali. The raids were reportedly carried out on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 100 crore by Gawal.