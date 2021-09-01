Karunanidhi statue to be erected on Anna Salai: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that former CM M Karunanidhi’s statue will be erected at Anna Salai after consulting with legal experts.

He also announced that the Slum Clearance Board will be henceforth called as Tamilnadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Stalin made the announcements in the Assembly today. He said that thousands of houses have been constructed under the Slum Clearance Board.

Meanwhile, a policy explanation note of the Slum Clearance Board said that there are plans to construct 6,000 houses in nine places in Tamilnadu at a cost of Rs 950 crore.

The new houses are expected to come up at Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindugal, Salem and Namakkal.

Tamilnadu Housing Development Board has said that a commercial and entertainment complex will come up at Chennai Pattinapakkam.