Kilambakkam bus terminus to function from March 2022

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has said that the newly constructed bus terminus at Kilambakkam near Vandalur will start to function from March 2022.

Department of Housing and Urban Development policy explaining note said that bus services to southern districts will commence from Kilambakkam bus terminus which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 393 crore.

The policy note also said that hotel and night staying rooms will be constructed in commercial complex in Koyambedu.

The government that 11,497 houses constructed by Tamilnadu Housing Board is coming up for sale.

“Out of this 8,061 are ready for sale. A separate division will be formed to sell unsold units,” the policy note said.