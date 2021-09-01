LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 25; leaders, people fume

Chennai: Petroleum companies increased price of a subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today, attracting criticism from political leaders and general public.

Due to the recent revision in LPG rates, the price of a non-subsidised cylinder in Delhi weighing 14.2 kg went up to Rs 884.50 while one weighing the same costs Rs 911 in Kolkata. In Chennai, it will be Rs 900.50.

In the last 15 days, the price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹50. It was hiked by Rs 25 on 18 August, and again today by Rs 25 per cylinder.

According to ANI, the LPG prices have doubled in the last seven years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 859.50, which is more than double.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate.