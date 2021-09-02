Amateur golfers to be rewarded

Chennai: Riding high on the success of its inception in 2015, the single most anticipated annual tournament for amateur golfers, the ‘Prestige Masters Series’, has returned with its seventh edition at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru.

Despite the pandemic, this year’s tournament allured 120 enthusiastic golfers’ participation from countries across the globe like India, Spain, South Africa, UK and Korea.

The first round of the industry event declared Himangshu Baruah with 42 points; Suresh HA with 41 Points; and Ashok Chokalingam with 39 points as the top three qualifiers.